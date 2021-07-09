Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $62.24 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $62,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

