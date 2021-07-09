Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 139,507 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quidel were worth $51,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Quidel stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

