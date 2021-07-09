Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NYSE TBA opened at $10.36 on Friday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

