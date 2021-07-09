Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,691.83

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $37,691.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.52 or 0.99833929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007464 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00057440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.