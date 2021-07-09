TheStreet Upgrades Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) to “C-“

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.73. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.