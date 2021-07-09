Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $518.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $375.14 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.