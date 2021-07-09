The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Shares of PNC opened at $183.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

