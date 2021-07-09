The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic makes up approximately 1.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.