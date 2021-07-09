The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.90 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

