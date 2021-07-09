The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

