The Graph Price Up 17.5% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $118.85 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.
The Graph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “
