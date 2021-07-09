The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will earn $10.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $36.80 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

Shares of GS opened at $358.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.