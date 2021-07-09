The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY opened at $220.44 on Monday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

