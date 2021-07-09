The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.07 ($70.67).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €59.28 ($69.74) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.82. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

