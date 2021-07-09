The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 260 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 168.18 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.