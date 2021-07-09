The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $410.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.83 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.