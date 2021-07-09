The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

