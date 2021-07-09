The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,262. The company has a market cap of $192.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

