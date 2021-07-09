Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

TXN stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.