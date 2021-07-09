Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $655.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.26 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

