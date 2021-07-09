Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.74.

TSLA stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $650.90. The company had a trading volume of 370,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.26 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $627.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

