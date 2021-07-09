Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63,193 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,491,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.72. 292,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.26 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $624.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

