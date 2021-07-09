Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. However, high input costs, incentive compensation and supply chain headwinds will impair results in the near term. Nevertheless, this will likely be offset by the company’s cost control efforts. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

