Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $9,807,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

