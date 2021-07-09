Tendies Reaches Market Cap of $836,458.66 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $836,458.66 and approximately $47,858.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.00928268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005218 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,135 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,135 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

