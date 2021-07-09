Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,670,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

