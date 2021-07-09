Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 578,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,038,499. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.