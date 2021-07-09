Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 9,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,471. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.