TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

