TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,072. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

