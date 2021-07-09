TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.86.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $95.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

