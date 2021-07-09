TD Securities Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$48.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up C$1.06 on Friday, reaching C$37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,245. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$19.24 and a 1 year high of C$38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.64.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.