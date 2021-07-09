TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 333,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

