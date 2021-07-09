TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $207.51 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $211.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

