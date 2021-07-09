TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,286 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

