TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 171.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.