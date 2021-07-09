TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

