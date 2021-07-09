TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,250 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.