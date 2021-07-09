TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,697 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Radius Health worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,155 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $828.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.