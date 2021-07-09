TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $721.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

