TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.44. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 192,695 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.73% of TAT Technologies worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

