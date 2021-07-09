TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

