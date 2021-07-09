Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

