Tammy Mccomic Sells 3,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MXC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
