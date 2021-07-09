Tammy Mccomic Sells 3,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MXC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.