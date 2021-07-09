Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 39,560 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Synergy Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,560 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

