Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,831 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.74. The stock had a trading volume of 80,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,436. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $408.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

