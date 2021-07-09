Synergy Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 108,402 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,291. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

