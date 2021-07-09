Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Netflix makes up about 1.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

