Synergy Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Synergy Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,540. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

