Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

VALQ stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $49.45. 7,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $51.25.

